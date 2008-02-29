AWAC Presents: Reza Aslan

You've heard him on Marketplace and APRN's Talk of Alaska, with Steve Heimel. He's John Stewart's go-to-guy on The Daily Show and the Middle East analyst for CBS news. At the Alaska World Affairs Council, Reza Aslan spoke on "Contemporary Issues in Islam" and his next book, How to Win a Cosmic War: Why We're Loosing the War on Terror. Aslan explains why a cosmic war cannot be won and what's at stake.

RECORDED: Feb 20, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Feb 29, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

About

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

Subscribe

E-mail updates

RSS Feed <more options here>

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes