Stage Talk: Jabali African Acrobats / Guys and Dolls Jr.

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 22, 2008 at 11:00 AM AKST
The Jabali African Acrobats will entertain over eleven thousand students in Anchorage and give one public performance. Hear more about the explosive acrobatics and incredible pyramids from Denise Brown Robinson and Lainie Dreas of Alaska Junior Theatre. Plus, Christian Heppenstall of Alaska Theatre of Youthtalks about Guys and Dolls Jr., opening tonight at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

HOST:

  • Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 22, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts
