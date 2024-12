The longest running show in the history of theater comes to Anchorage. Agatha Christie's Mousetrap opens tonight, February 15th. Stage Talk host, Mark Muro chats with actors Steve DeLoose and Jessie Scholz about the classic theatre whodunit, presented by Anchorage Community Theatre.

HOST:

Mark Muro, actor and theatre critic

GUESTS:

Steve DeLoose , actor, Mousetrap

, actor, Mousetrap Jessie Scholz, actress, Mousetrap

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, Feb 8, 2008 at 1:30p.m.SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically -- via e-mail, RSS or podcasts