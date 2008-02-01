Night Music: January 31, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Jan 31, 2008 edition of Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Straight No ChaserGoing Back HomeGinger Baker TrioAtlantic 82652-2I Do It For Your LoveThe Silver CollectionToots ThielemansPolydor 825 086-2My Little Blues MachineThe Silver CollectionToots ThielemansPolydor 825 086-2Round MidnightJazz Showcase (orig. released on Collectors Items)Miles DavisPrestige OJCCD-6017-2All My Life Jump TimeTab SmithIsland LadyGlobal WarmingSonny RollinsMilestone 9280-2The Masquerade is OverBurning in the WoodhouseMilt JacksonQuest/Warner Bros. 9 45918-2My Old FlameThe DolphinStan Getz QuartetConcord CCD-4158LaurieWe Will Meet AgainBill EvansWarner Bros 3411-2