AWAC Presents: Dr. Will Jacobs

Professor Emeritus of history and political science at the University of Alaska Anchorage, Dr. Will Jacobs invites you into his classroom to revisit World War II, a crucial piece of American history from which he argues the core issues we face in American politics today, originate. A historian of modern Europe, he has specialized in the history of modern international relations with an emphasis on warfare, particularly the history of the Second World War. His speech, "Fifty Years on the Front Line: American National Strategy from an Alaskan Perspective," was recorded January 4th at the Alaska World Affairs Council in Anchorage, Alaska. RECORDED: Jan 4, 2008 at the Hilton AnchorageAIRED ON KSKA: Jan 11, 2008 at 8:00 p.m.

Alaska World Affairs Council Presents is a public service partnership of the Alaska World Affairs Council and KSKA Public Radio. You can attend a variety of live AWAC speaking events in Anchorage. Check out the list of upcoming speakers and topics on the AWAC Events Calendar.

