KSKA has a planned outage on Saturday for a couple of hours to replace old equipment with new digital and analog systems. The engineering crew anticipates KSKA will be off the air in Anchorage on Saturday (9/15) from 10:00 p.m. to midnight.This is a big installation for KSKA so we may be at reduced power until the end of the month. Thank you for your emails, your patience and your support.Bede