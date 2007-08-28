Mystery and Thriller readers, get ready for Bouchercon 2007

New York Times bestselling author and hometown girl Dana Stabenow is looking for a few good readers to attend Bouchercon 2007 -- "Bearly Alive" -- September 27-30 at the Egan Conventon Center in Anchorage, where over 200 mystery and thriller authors hang out with readers and fans. Alaska's Yupik doowop group Pamyua will be teaching dance lessons, Mr. Whitekeys will be Bluesapaloozing and Bouchercon's Celebrity Chef Kirsten Dixon will be giving a recipe demo written just for Bouchercon.Find out more and register online at bouchercon2007.com or Dana's own website.