Hiking in Yukon Territory | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Adam Verrier
Published February 1, 2024 at 11:11 AM AKST
Book cover featuring mountains and bodies of water.
Meghan and Marko Marjanovic's book features 80 hiking routes in the Yukon. (Courtesy image)

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we visit our neighbors to the east in Whitehorse, Canada, to speak to Meghan and Marko Marjanovic about hiking in the Yukon Territory. The Yukon is a land of long rivers, big mountains and vast wilderness, but there aren’t a lot of marked hiking trails. Sometimes you need a little guidance in a wild landscape, and we’ll discuss Marko and Meghan’s book and their website that describes many of their favorite hikes in the Yukon Territory.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:
Meghan and Marko Marjanovic, authors, Yukon hiking enthusiasts

LINKS:
Yukon Hiking website
"Yukon Hiking: A little Guidance in a wild landscape"

Outdoor Explorer
Adam Verrier
Adam Verrier grew up in New Hampshire and has lived in Norway, Sweden, and Michigan, but moved to Alaska immediately after graduating from the University of Wyoming in 1992 and has lived here ever since. Adam enjoys all kinds of outdoor activities and was a member of the 1994 Olympic Team in cross-country skiing. After getting out of elite-level ski racing, he found a job appraising rural and remote real estate, primarily in the Aleutian Islands, Bristol Bay, Pribilof Islands, the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island and Cordova – all places that require travel by air or sea. His work allows Adam to explore remote areas of the state and to meet the interesting people who live in those places. When not traveling around Alaska for work, he is a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Alaska-Anchorage Ski Team, and also does ski race announcing / commentating for major events in Alaska and around the country. A committed bicycle commuter, Adam enjoys going on bicycle and motorcycle adventures every chance he gets.
