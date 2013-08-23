Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Duck Hunting

Alaska Public Media
Published August 23, 2013
Duck hunting season begins September 1, a day that kicks off an outdoor tradition like no other. We’ll have guests who are getting ready for opening day with all the trappings of the sport, talk about hunting memories and traditions, and touch on conservation issues and changes in the land and the sport.

Listen Now

HOST:  Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:


  • Win Faulkner, life-long duck hunter

  • Tom Rothe, Policy Chair, Alaska Ducks Unlimited, retired ADFG Waterfowl Coordinator

BROADCAST: Thursday August 29, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday August 29, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT

Outdoor Explorer
