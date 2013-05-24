Sea Kayaking
On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re talking about sea kayaking in Prince William Sound. It’s a short drive from Anchorage, and it’s one of the most famous places to paddle
on Earth. Many of us have great memories of paddling trips in the Sound. Others would probably like to try it but aren’t sure how to go about it, to be safe, and to break away on your own. Join us to share the feeling of silence in a quiet cove in the sound, and the practicalities of how to get there.
- Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium
- Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound by Paul Twardock
- Chugach Forest Plan Revision
- Anchorage Alaska Public Lands Information Center
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Paul Twardock, paddler, author and educator on Prince William Sound kayaking
- Chris Stinson, former kayak ranger in the Sound
LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday May 30, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday May 30, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT
CALENDAR EVENTS:
- Submit comments on EPA's revised draftBristol Bay Assessment (Deadline May 31)
- Potter Marsh-a-thon Birding Smackdown (June 1 Anchorage)
- Paddle Making class (June 1 - 2 Talkeetna)
- National Get Outdoors Day (June 8 Alaska's 16 National Parks)
