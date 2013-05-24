On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re talking about sea kayaking in Prince William Sound. It’s a short drive from Anchorage, and it’s one of the most famous places to paddle

on Earth. Many of us have great memories of paddling trips in the Sound. Others would probably like to try it but aren’t sure how to go about it, to be safe, and to break away on your own. Join us to share the feeling of silence in a quiet cove in the sound, and the practicalities of how to get there.



HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:





Paul Twardock, paddler, author and educator on Prince William Sound kayaking

Chris Stinson, former kayak ranger in the Sound

LIVE BROADCAST: Thursday May 30, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday May 30, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm AKT

