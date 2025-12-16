Alaskans targeted by scammers posing as government officials, FBI warns

The Federal Bureau of Investigations’ office in Anchorage issued an alert warning Alaskans of scams impersonating law enforcement or government officials demanding payment. Alaskans lost an estimated $1.3 million due to this type of government impersonation scam in 2024 — more than five times the previous year’s losses.

Officials say Alaskans should not respond to calls claiming they have missed jury duty or have warrants out for their arrest. Officials say anyone targeted by such calls should not provide personal information or payment to the caller, but they should report scams to the agency.

“This scam isn’t new, but we are certainly seeing an uptick in this type of scam here in Alaska,” said Chloe Martin, a public affairs officer with the FBI Anchorage office.

In 2024, the bureau reported 6,670 fraud complaints from Alaskans, with over $26.2 million in losses.

Scammers are calling residents and identifying themselves as an FBI official, a member of state or local law enforcement, or a government official. The scammer then claims the victim has missed jury duty or that a warrant has been issued for their arrest and demands payment from the victim, Martin said.

Sometimes scammers will call using personalized information to appear official. “So when they look at their caller ID, it might actually look like it’s a caller from a legitimate law enforcement agency,” she said.

Martin said scammers use urgency, intimidation and fear to demand immediate payment in the form of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, prepaid gift cards or wire transfers.

Martin urged Alaskans to pause, not give personal information or make payments and report the fraud to their bank and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, a reporting hub for cyber-crime.

“If reported immediately, it’s actually not outside the realm of possibility to recover funds, so timely reporting is key,” she said. She added that victims should contact their bank to freeze funds if they have responded to a scam.

Last year, the FBI recorded a more than five fold increase in losses from these scams, from nearly $250,000 lost in 2023 to more than $1.3 million in 2024.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Public Safety said it is common for scammers to impersonate Alaska State Troopers.

“These scammers will go through and find the name of an Alaska law enforcement officer at that agency and call, pretending to be an actual state trooper, so that they’re sophisticated,” he said.

“This happens across the state. This targets every age demographic, and it’s something that we see a lot of,” he said. “I have personally received these types of scam calls demanding that I pay some type of exorbitant fee because I missed jury service. And thankfully, I know that’s definitely a scam, but not everyone does.”

McDaniel said it’s difficult to track, investigate and prosecute scammers because some of them are calling internationally, and are difficult to trace. He urged Alaskans to be cautious and not to make payments.

“Law enforcement, the government, a utility, a bank, is never going to call you and demand money with a gift card or with Bitcoin,” he said. “If you get some type of suspicion that something’s wrong, it probably is.”

Earlier this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued an alert warning Alaskans of scammers posing as government officials, insurance agents or aid workers targeting residents impacted by Typhoon Halong receiving disaster assistance.

Officials urged residents to contact FEMA to verify if a call is legitimate.

McDaniel and Martin said their departments could not confirm cases of scammers specifically targeting residents impacted by the Western Alaska storm at this time, but McDaniel emphasized his department sees scammers victimize those who may already be more vulnerable.

“We see it happen with missing persons,” McDaniel said. “Someone will call and try to defraud family members of missing people. Usually any type of situation where there’s some type of tragedy or emotional response to something, scammers will attempt to go through and exploit that.”

According to FBI data, Alaska ranked No. 1 in the nation in the number of internet crime complaints reported, at a rate of 914.7 complaints per 100,000 residents. Scammers target older residents because they can be more susceptible to scams The bureau estimates Alaskans in the age group of 60 or older lost more than $8.1 million to scams in 2024.

Cryptocurrency scams are growing nationwide, as they are difficult to trace. In 2024, the FBI estimates 45% of Alaskans’ losses, approximately $11.7 million, were related to cryptocurrency related scams.

Such scams have become a means to cheat investors, also known as “pig butchering,” according to the bureau. Scammers target victims, develop a relationship, and introduce a fraudulent investment opportunity in cryptocurrency. Victims are coached to invest more and more money into the fraudulent investment, only to then be unable to withdraw their funds.

Internet-based scams and fraud can range from emergency calls and extortion to identity theft and phishing or spoofing, where scammers identify as a trusted source and aim to gain login details or personal information to steal money or data. The FBI reports that complaints increased nationally by 33% in 2024, with $16.6 billion in losses.

