Woman dies in South Anchorage shooting

A woman was shot and killed Thursday night in South Anchorage’s Abbott Loop area. Police are still investigating what happened.

According to a police statement, officers were dispatched just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Coventry Drive, off East 84th Avenue near Elmore Road.

Police said two people were apparently involved in “an altercation,” during which the woman was fatally shot in the upper body. Anchorage Fire Department medics declared her dead at the scene.

The woman’s family has been notified of her death, but police do not plan to release her name, saying she was a victim of domestic violence.

“We did have several individuals transported to the Anchorage Police Department headquarters that were questioned by detectives,” police spokesman Christopher Barraza said Friday afternoon. “And at this moment, no charges have been filed, and this is an ongoing case.”

According to the police statement on the shooting, “preliminary indications are that this is an isolated event and not random.” Police believe they have spoken with everyone involved.