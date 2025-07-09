4 people injured in Katmai National Park plane crash

A pilot and three passengers were seriously injured this weekend in a floatplane crash in Katmai National Park, according to authorities.

Clint Johnson, the Alaska chief of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the privately operated Cessna 180J left Anchorage just before noon Saturday. It crashed on tundra-covered terrain near Brooks Camp, a popular bear-viewing area roughly 30 air miles from King Salmon.

He said the National Park Service is involved in the investigation.

"They are assisting us with this investigation, and hopefully we will know more probably in the next 48 hours here," he said.

Johnson said there were gusty winds at the time, but the cause of the crash is still unknown. He said the investigation is still in its early stages.

"We are in the process of trying to recover the aircraft back to Anchorage here, or back to where we can take a look at the airplane," Johnson said. "And then also obviously be able to interview the pilot and then the passengers. So that's where we are at this point."

Small float plane that crashed near Brooks Camp in Katmai National Park Saturday, July 8, 2025. / Katmai National Park and Preserve / Katmai National Park and Preserve

Johnson said the injured passengers and the pilot were reportedly medevaced to Anchorage for medical care. He did not have updated information Tuesday on their injuries.

Johnson said the NTSB is also looking to speak with people who witnessed the crash to gather more information. They can provide a report by emailing witness@ntsb.gov.

"Basically what they observed," Johnson said. "Basically anything to do with the accident. Approaches into this area, anything that they can tell us as far as the accident profile. "

Johnson said his agency will likely issue a preliminary report on the crash next week and the final report in about a year.

