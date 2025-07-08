Chevak man charged with murder of woman in Bethel

A man from Chevak has been charged with a murder in Bethel, after police found a woman dead at a local residence Sunday evening.

Bethel police said in a statement that they responded to a welfare check at about 8 p.m. Sunday and found the woman's body. They said that she "appeared to be the victim of a homicide," and began investigating.

After about two hours, police said that they located and arrested Edward Atcherian, 24, at another home.

Atcherian has been charged with second-degree murder. He's currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center and his bail has been set at $500,000.

The woman's body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Anchorage. She has not been publicly identified, and Bethel police said that they are awaiting a positive identification.

Bethel Public Safety Chief James Harris declined to comment further on the investigation.

A preliminary hearing in Atcherian's case is set for July 17 in Bethel court.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

