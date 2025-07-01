Juneau judge orders release of man accused of murdering local woman

A man originally charged with the 2022 murder of a Juneau woman is being released from prison after a Juneau court dismissed all charges against him on Monday.

Anthony Michael Migliaccio was arrested two months after Faith Rogers was found dead on a popular Juneau hiking trail. He was charged with three counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Judge Marianna Carpeneti ruled that Migliaccio can be released from Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla as of Monday. Migliaccio’s attorney, Nico Ambrose, was not immediately willing to answer questions about the decision.

Michelle Rogers, Faith’s sister, described her as a caring person who treated the people she worked with with empathy. Rogers was a substance use counselor in Juneau at the time of her death. Her sister said the family is upset by the court’s decision.

“My sister was a wonderful human being,” she said. “I mean, she tried to make the world a better place.”

A jury indicted Migliaccio on two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in 2022. Now, the court has dismissed those charges, citing “improper evidence.”

Rogers says she’s having trouble making sense of how the case reached this point.

“I just don’t understand how there is no physical evidence,” she said.

The court’s order says that exhibits submitted by Juneau police to the grand jury during the indictment process were based on hearsay, and the original indictments were based on improper evidence.

She says her sister’s death and the subsequent court proceedings have hit her family hard.

“It’s ripped our family apart, you know,” she said. “I mean, we used to be a really tight family, but this has kind of left everybody destroyed, to tell you the truth.”

In a Monday statement, District Attorney Whitney Bostick said the state would not refile charges against Migliaccio.

“We fully recognize the weight of this decision and the impact it will have on the victim’s family, who continue to mourn the loss of their loved one—a victim of a tragic and senseless act,” it read. “However our duty as prosecutors is to move forward with charges only when the evidence is beyond a reasonable doubt.”

It said that the state no longer believes it can prove the case due to new evidence.

This story has been updated.

