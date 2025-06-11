South Korean fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base

A South Korean F-16 fighter jet crashed on takeoff from Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks Tuesday afternoon. Both crew members ejected and were taken to a local hospital.

U.S. Air Force officials say the F-16D Fighting Falcon from the Republic of Korea Air Force crashed on the runway at Eielson at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Faith Hirshmann, a spokesperson for Eielson’s 354th Fighter Wing, said the F-16 was one of numerous aircraft in Fairbanks for the latest multinational Red Flag training exercise, which starts Thursday. The plane had just started to ascend when it fell and crashed nose-down on the runway.

“It’s not really clear if it left the ground for a second or two,” Hirshmann said. “It wasn’t in the air, and then crashed back down. It basically skidded off the pavement.”

The F-16’s two pilots ejected and were picked up by emergency crews. Hirshmann said they were treated at Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright and released.

Korean media also reported both pilots were uninjured.

The crashed jet burned on the runway, inside the fence line at Eielson. Emergency crews responded to the crash and put out the fire.

Photos on social media showed the plane nose-down on the pavement, with a plume of black smoke visible from neighborhoods near the base.

Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage, and still investigating the cause of the crash.

This week’s Red Flag involves about 1,500 service members from the U.S., Republic of Korea and Japan. They are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 70 aircraft, mostly from Eielson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

This is the second crash at Eielson this year. Six months ago, a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jet crashed after the pilot, who ejected and parachuted to safety, reported a malfunction.