2 men missing after skiff sinks near Mekoryuk

Two men are missing after a skiff they were traveling in sank off the coast of Mekoryuk on Monday in Southwest Alaska, according to troopers.

As of Tuesday, troopers said that 72-year-old Samuel Shavings and 65-year-old Albert Williams remain missing. A search is ongoing.

Three men were in the 10-foot Ocean Pro skiff when it sank in rough water conditions off the coast of Mekoryuk, according to a trooper dispatch. One man was able to swim to shore.

Two local boats from Mekoryuk searched overnight for the missing men, and the United States Coast Guard planned to launch an aircraft and route a vessel to the area to assist with the search on Tuesday.

Mekoryuk is located on Nunivak Island in the Bering Sea, roughly 150 miles west of Bethel.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

