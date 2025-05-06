Teen drowns in snowmachine accident on Bethel pond

A teenager died in Bethel late Saturday evening, after police say a snowmachine he was driving sank in a pond and he was unable to swim to safety.

Family members identified the teen to KYUK Monday as James J. McMillen, 17.

Police say McMillen was accompanied by three adults at the time of the incident. He and two of the three adults were reportedly taking turns driving two snowmachines across the surface of the pond, known as "skipping," when a snowmachine driven by McMillen sank.

Police have not publicly confirmed McMillen's name, or identified the people who accompanied him.

The incident occurred at a pond off the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and adjacent to Bethel's public health center. The man-made pond periodically fills with water and was at least 6 feet deep at the time of the incident.

McMillen was unable to swim to safety because he was wearing heavy cold-weather gear, police said. Two men who had also been riding across the pond attempted to swim to McMillen's location, but were also hampered by cold-weather gear and had to turn back.

Police say the pair who attempted to rescue McMillen were on the brink of hypothermia, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Police, alongside the Bethel Fire Department and Bethel Search and Rescue, coordinated the recovery using multiple boats and first responders in the water. McMillen's body was recovered at roughly 10:30 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after arriving at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. hospital, according to police.

No foul play is suspected, according to police, but that an investigation is ongoing.