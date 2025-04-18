Fort Wainwright soldier charged with murdering man

A Fort Wainwright soldier is charged with fatally shooting a man in a Fairbanks apartment last week.

Adayus Robertson, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and violating conditions of release in the death of Joseph Casas, 37.

According to a charging document against Robertson, Fairbanks police found Casas with a gunshot wound to the head at about 10 a.m. on April 11, after someone reported shots fired at an apartment on 27th Avenue.

Medics took Casas to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified.

Robertson was under release conditions for prior convictions and had been wearing an ankle monitor, according to the charges. Officers used location data from the monitor to place him at the scene of the shooting and locate him afterward, reportedly carrying a handgun magazine.

The charges said that Robertson told police he thought Casas had been a friend. When he was asked to elaborate, Robertson allegedly asked for an attorney and denied shooting Casas.

A police statement said investigators later found a gun in a dumpster near the scene of the shooting. Witnesses inside the apartment reported that Robertson and Casas were in the same room when they heard the gun go off.

Robertson’s bail was initially set at $2.5 million.