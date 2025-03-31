Pilot rescued with 2 kids near Tustumena Lake not authorized to fly with passengers

John B. Morris Jr. of Kenai was rescued alongside two school-aged family members off the top of a plane that was mostly submerged near Tustumena Lake. But federal aviation records show he holds a student pilot certification, which prohibits him from flying with passengers.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating and taking action against Morris. Disciplinary actions could include suspending or revoking his certificate. And, the Associated Press reported, it's likely Morris will be responsible for recovering the aircraft from the water and his insurance is unlikely to cover it.

It is unclear what caused the plane wreck. An FAA spokesperson on Friday declined to comment. And Morris could not be reached for comment after multiple phone attempts this week.

The small airplane, a Piper Super Cruiser, was reported missing the night of March 23 after it took off from Soldotna’s airport. An online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers indicated the plane's suspected locations were Tustumena Lake or the Kenai Mountains, east of Homer.

A man who identified himself on social media as a family member of the pilot posted a plea for help Sunday night finding the missing plane. The next morning, a good Samaritan pilot spotted and reported it partially submerged under glacial ice. The plane’s occupants were sitting atop the wing until help arrived.

The three people were rescued by an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew 12 hours after being reported missing. The three people were admitted to Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna for non-life-threatening injuries.

