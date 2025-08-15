Trump and Putin meet today in Anchorage. Here's what to know

Updated August 15, 2025 at 5:44 AM AKDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska today, a momentous summit on American soil with a leader isolated by the West over his invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, who pledged a quick end to the war in Ukraine during his 2024 campaign, projected confidence ahead of the Anchorage summit — noting his strong relationship with the Russian leader.

"Look, he's a smart guy. He's been doing it for a long time, but so have I," Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One to Alaska. "We get along. It's a good respect level on both sides. And I think, you know, something is going to come up."

The two leaders are expected to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on the outskirts of Anchorage starting at 11 a.m. Alaska Time (3 p.m. ET). White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that they would hold a joint press conference at the end of the summit.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America President Trump boards Air Force One on Aug. 15, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on his way to Anchorage, Alaska, for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump said he was willing to talk about business and trade with Putin, but made clear on Friday that he was not ready to expand commercial ties unless fighting stops in Ukraine. "They want to do business, but they're not doing business until we get the war solved," he said.

Trump also warned of "severe consequences" for Putin if progress is not made on ending the war. "I'm not doing this for my health, okay," Trump said. "I don't need it. I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives."

European leaders who have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia spoke with Trump on Wednesday, saying Putin must agree to a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin.

On Friday, Trump said he was open to providing security guarantees for Ukraine "along with Europe and other countries" but emphasized that would not involve Ukraine becoming a part of NATO.

Ahead of the summit, Trump had talked about the possibility of a "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly opposed ceding territory , noting that doing so would violate his country's constitution.

On the flight, Trump acknowledged that he and Putin would talk about land being exchanged — but said it was up to Ukraine. He has said he sees Friday's meeting as a prelude to broader talks between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get them at a table," he said.

