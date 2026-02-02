Mat-Su students can find ‘free’ money for school, but must act soon

There’s still time for students to get their hands on thousands of dollars in free money for college.

But not much.

Spring is crunch time for scholarship deadlines, with most applications due in the next two months. For high school seniors juggling everything from graduation announcements and senior pictures to prom, the deadlines can seem daunting.

The good news for Mat-Su students and families navigating the vast landscape of postsecondary education funding is that help is available.

“Education equals opportunity, and helping families afford it is one of the most important things we do,” said Rebecca Piatt, a counselor at Mat-Su Middle College School in Palmer.

School counselors are often the first line of help for high school students and their families. MSMCS Principal Greg Giauque said the school begins the financial aid education process during students’ junior year. Getting started early is critical because things tend to speed up in a student’s final semester.

“Life never slows down during senior year,” Giauque said. “Waiting for the ‘right time’ to apply for scholarships usually means it won’t happen.”

Piatt said that aside from starting early, students and their families should prepare for the basics.

“Scholarship applications vary, but there are common elements. If students understand those components ahead of time and prepare them early, then when it’s time to apply, the hard work is already done.”

A handful of items are necessary for virtually all scholarship applications, including the government’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

“Aside from the application itself, students can expect at least one letter of recommendation, a résumé or activities list, information about financial need, a personal statement—who they are, what they want to do, and why—and a transcript.”

According to the Education Data Initiative, about $100 billion in grant and scholarship money is awarded nationwide each year, divided between federal financial aid and 1.8 million private scholarships—funding that local financial advisers say many students don’t realize they’re eligible for.

Darla Haddeland, a financial aid adviser at Mat-Su College in Palmer, said students are often surprised by the variety of scholarships available.

“There’s a ton of funding out there. There are scholarships for people with naturally red hair, Star Trek fans—we had a student who won $1,500 for writing about her favorite flavor of ice cream.”

Piatt and Giauque said keeping students up to date on what’s available to Mat-Su students is a critical mission for local educators. The school’s database lists scholarships and their deadlines that are specific to Mat-Su students. Both also advise students and their families to check out similar scholarship listings at other area high schools.

“Start with your school’s counseling website,” Piatt said. “Don’t limit yourself to one school; look at multiple high school sites.”

Piatt once received an email from a mother whose child had just won multiple scholarships. She said the family was “thrilled and relieved,” and it reminded her why helping students with funding is so important.

Haddeland said it’s crucial that students cast a wide net when it comes to funding sources.

“The main thing is to get started and reach out for help. A lot of people think financial aid is only student loans, and there’s a lot more out there. If someone doesn’t want loans, we’ll do it with free money. But you have to go out and ask for it.”

She also recommended checking online resources beyond local high schools, such as national scholarship search tools and community foundations, to maximize opportunities.

One major source of scholarships for Mat-Su students is the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which has given out more than $2.5 million in scholarships to local students pursuing careers in health care, human services or early childhood education. (The Sentinel receives some financial support from the Mat-Su Health Foundation.)

Foundation scholarship coordinator Adelina Rodriguez said students who haven’t decided exactly what career path to follow should still apply.

“Even if you’re unsure about applying or going to school in the fall semester, submitting that application is important. It serves as a backup plan,” she said. “Once the application closes, we can’t open it again. For students who are unsure—maybe considering military school, staying local or going out of state—setting yourself financially and having a scholarship to support you is critical to reducing the stress of going to school.”

The foundation’s deadline for fall academic scholarships is March 5. Of the 537 scholarship applications the foundation received last year, 489 were awarded.

To be eligible, students must be Mat-Su residents, meet the requirements for their field of study and demonstrate financial need. While a federal Student Aid Index is required to show need, Rodriguez said the foundation understands that tax returns and federal need determinations don’t always paint a complete picture.

“FAFSA isn’t always fully telling of their financial situation at home,” she said. “We take that into consideration when reviewing applications.”

Rodriguez also emphasized that students don’t have to meet every federal guideline to be considered.

“Even if students don’t meet all federal guidelines, we still encourage them to apply, because we look at the full context of their situation,” she said.

Mat-Su College and the Mat-Su Health Foundation are hosting events in the coming weeks to help students and families seeking financial aid and scholarships.

On Feb. 7, the college will host a Fund Your Future Financial Aid Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ll have a FAFSA completion room with a financial aid adviser on hand,” Haddeland said. “I’ll be doing Financial Aid 101 presentations throughout the day, and I follow those up with emails that include links, dates, screenshots—very detailed information. We’ll also be doing campus tours.”

Rodriguez said the Mat-Su Health Foundation has already held two scholarship information sessions, with two more planned for Feb. 5 and 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the foundation’s scholarship office. In addition to scholarship information, she said participants will be served a meal.

Haddeland emphasized that the events are free and open to all students and families, even those who haven’t applied for college yet.

Funding can be one of the biggest barriers to an education, so helping students get set up for college can be one of the most rewarding parts of an educator’s career. Giauque said he recently heard from the mother of two former students who are now on the verge of college graduation.

“It’s always exciting to see students succeed and know that the funding we helped them secure is going to make a real difference in their lives. Every scholarship awarded feels like a win not just for them, but for everyone who supported them along the way.”

Matt Tunseth is a freelance writer from Southcentral Alaska. Reach him at matthew.tunseth@gmail.com.