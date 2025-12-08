How to weigh in on the University of Alaska’s presidential search

The University of Alaska will host listening sessions in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage this week as it ramps up its search for its next president.

The sessions follow last month's announcement that UA President Pat Pitney plans to retire this spring. UA has hired the executive search firm WittKieffer to help with the process. During the sessions, the university says it hopes to hear what qualities students, staff and community members want in a new leader.

Here are the upcoming listening sessions:

In Juneau, the firm will host sessions on Monday, Dec. 8. The meetings will be in the Glacier View Room Egan Library Classroom Wing at the University of Alaska Southeast at the following times:



UAS faculty — 9 to 9:50 a.m.

UAS staff — 10 to 10:50 a.m.

UAS students — 12 to 12:50 p.m.

Juneau community — 6 to 7 p.m.

The firm will then hold sessions at the University of Alaska Fairbanks during the following times on Tuesday and Wednesday:



Fairbanks community — Dec. 9, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Schaible Auditorium

UAF faculty — Dec. 10, 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Schaible Auditorium

UAF students — Dec. 10, 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the Schaible Auditorium

UAF and UA System Office staff — Dec. 10, 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Room 106 at the Butrovich Building

Anchorage listening sessions will happen on Thursday, Dec. 11, at the the University of Alaska Anchorage Engineering and Industry Building Solarium at the following times:



UAA staff — 9 to 9:50 a.m.

UAA students — 10 to 10:50 a.m.

UAA faculty — 11 to 11:50 p.m.

Anchorage community — 6 to 7 p.m.

University students, faculty and staff will also be able to attend sessions over Zoom. (Find the links here.) Community members will only have an in-person option.

Anyone unable to attend the meetings can also fill out an anonymous survey until Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

According to a university press release, recruitment is expected to open in early January, with a president hired between April and May.

A 13-member search committee will review and interview candidates. Members of the community include university regents, governance representatives, as well as Alaska city and corporation leaders.