University of Alaska non-teaching staff file petition to form union

Non-teaching staff across the University of Alaska system are working to form a union. Organizers delivered a petition and authorization cards to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency Monday.

The group is calling itself the Coalition of Alaska University Employees for Equity. The nascent union is organizing as part of the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, one of the largest unions in the nation.

Bee Bequette is an organizer and program support specialist at the University of Alaska Anchorage. They said UA staff are one of the only groups not represented by a union at the university, and staff want to make their voices heard.

“Equity is something that I’ve always personally been really passionate about, and this seemed like a great opportunity to elevate UA staff to the same playing field as all of our colleagues,” Bequette said.

Organizers estimate about 2,500 people are eligible to join the union. Their estimate is based on counts from the university’s staff directory. Eligible employees work in financial aid, advising, health care and more, according to a press release.

There are still several steps to form the union. At least 30% of staff needs to opt in by signing a petition. Once the state labor relations agency verifies the number, the university has the opportunity to challenge the decision. Once any issues are resolved, staff can hold an election on forming the union.

A UA spokesperson confirmed through email that the university received a petition for a staff bargaining unit and is waiting to hear from the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.

