Earthquake shakes Southcentral on Thanksgiving morning

Alaska Public Media
Published November 27, 2025 at 8:43 AM AKST
a map of an earthquake
Alaska Earthquake Center
An earthquake rattled Southcentral on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 27, 2025.

A magnitude-6 earthquake rattled Alaskans across Southcentral on Thursday morning, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The quake struck at 8:11 a.m., centered 37 miles northwest of Anchorage at a depth of 43 miles.

Alaskans across Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Kenai Peninsula reported feeling strong, prolonged shaking. The earthquake center said people felt it as far away as Fairbanks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anchorage