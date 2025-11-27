Earthquake shakes Southcentral on Thanksgiving morning

A magnitude-6 earthquake rattled Alaskans across Southcentral on Thursday morning, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The quake struck at 8:11 a.m., centered 37 miles northwest of Anchorage at a depth of 43 miles.

Alaskans across Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Kenai Peninsula reported feeling strong, prolonged shaking. The earthquake center said people felt it as far away as Fairbanks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.