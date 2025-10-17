Ready for holiday shopping? Mat-Su craft fairs and bazaars start now

PALMER — If variety is the spice of life, the array of gifts available at local holiday craft bazaars is its pumpkin spice.

Need a new set of earrings? Some artisan honey? There are quilters, and stickers, and cartoons that are funny.

“It’s kicking in, man. This is it,” said Mat-Su cartoonist Chad Carpenter, while signing autographs on a crowded opening day of the Alaska State Fair Holiday Bazaar in Palmer.

Carpenter was one of more than 100 local vendors plying their crafts at the annual event, which is free to the public and continues Oct. 18-19 at the Raven Hall and Hoskins buildings on the fairgrounds in Palmer. Booths include everything from handmade pottery and artisan barbecue sauce to antler-based dog chews; from bread and birch bowls to cookies, hoodies and scented candles.

The popular event kicks off a busy bazaar and craft fair season that continues through the holidays and includes events across Mat-Su.

Carpenter, whose popular “Tundra” comics are nationally syndicated, lives “right down the road” from the fairgrounds and enjoys the community-friendly vibe of the holiday events, which typically feature vendors from the Mat-Su or Anchorage.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s like a reunion with all the people.”

Houston’s Anne Mason was busy selling sugary ropes of multicolored licorice at last weekend’s State Fair event. Her family-run businesses, Timbo’s Licorice and Sourdough Jack’s Jerk,y will also be at the Menard event, as well as the Fall Craft and Recreation Show Oct. 19-20 at Sullivan Arena in Anchorage. Her display of long, tempting strands was one of the more eye-catching booths at Saturday’s show.

“The most popular are the sunshine or rainbow,” she said, pointing to rows of long, colorful strips of hand-rolled licorice imported from Spain.

Matt Tunseth / for the Mat-Su Sentinel Palmer’s Chad Carpenter talks to fans of his comic strip “Tundra” during the State Fair Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Raven Hall at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer. The event continues Oct. 18-19.

Mason said the fall festival season is an important part of the business.

“Oh yes,” she said. “We are going to be at this same show next weekend. We’re also at the Sullivan Arena, we also do gun shows and we’re going to be at the Mat-Su Marketplace in Wasilla.”

Carpenter also plans more appearances in Mat-Su this fall. While he normally sells his comics and books out of an Anchorage shopping mall during the holidays, this year he plans to stick with the Mat-Su circuit.

“It’s just time to spend more time with my family,” he said.

Matt Tunseth / for the Mat-Su Sentinel Attendees enter Raven Hall at the Alaska State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The annual State Fair Holiday Bazaar attracted hundreds of people during its opening weekend. The event continues Oct. 18 and 19 and is one of numerous craft fairs and bazaars planned for the Mat-Su this fall.

Luckily for Carpenter, there’s no shortage of holiday bazaars large and small happening in Mat-Su between now and Christmas. In addition to the State Fair event, other notable bazaars include:

The Wasilla Area Seniors Craft Fair, Nov. 1-2 in Wasilla

The Mat-Su Holiday Marketplace, Nov. 8-9 at the Menard Center

The Redington Volleyball Winter Bazaar, Nov. 22 at Redington High

The Young Entrepreneurs Expo, Nov. 29 at Everett’s at Mat-Su Resort in Wasilla

The Colony High Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 29 at Colony High

The Colony Christmas Marketplace, Dec. 12-14 in Palmer

The Mat-Su Senior Services Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 12-13 at the senior center in Palmer

And that doesn’t include several other church and school-related events across the Valley in the coming weeks. Here are more details for some of the major upcoming craft events.

Upcoming Mat-Su craft fairs and holiday bazaars:

Alaska State Fair Holiday Bazaar

Alaska State Fairgrounds (2075 Glenn Highway, Palmer)

Held in Raven Hall at the fairgrounds, this free event features more than 100 vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wasilla Area Seniors Craft Fair

Wasilla Area Seniors (1301 S. Century Circle, Wasilla)

Free admission.

Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mat-Su Holiday Marketplace

Curtis D. Menard Center (1001 S. Clapp St., Wasilla)

Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Sunday admission is free with a military ID or two cans of food. Sponsored by Lotto Alaska, the event features more than 100 specialty shops and booths.

Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Redington Volleyball Winter Bazaar

Redington Sr. Jr. High School (10015 Redington Road, Wasilla)

The third annual fundraiser for the Redington High volleyball program includes local vendors, food, free entry and hourly door prizes.

Saturday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Young Entrepreneur Winter Expo

Everett’s at Mat-Su Resort (1850 Bogard Road, Wasilla)

Sponsored by Mat-Su Resort, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Youth 360 and United Way Mat-Su, the event showcases products by Valley entrepreneurs in grades K–12. Free to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Colony High Christmas Bazaar

Colony High School (9550 E. Bogard Road, Palmer)

This free, one-day event features more than 100 vendor booths, food and local crafts.

Saturday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colony Christmas Marketplace

Palmer Depot and Borough Gym (610 S. Valley Way, Palmer)

Held in conjunction with the Colony Christmas celebration, this marketplace includes food, crafts and more. Sponsored by the Palmer Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, Dec. 12, noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14, noon to 4 p.m.

Mat-Su Senior Services Holiday Bazaar

Mat-Su Senior Services (1132 S. Chugach St., Palmer)

This annual craft fair during Colony Christmas features local vendors from across the Valley. Free admission.

Friday, Dec. 12, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Are we missing an event? To have your event added to the list of upcoming craft fairs and holiday bazaars, email the Mat-Su Sentinel at contact@matsusentinel.com.

Matt Tunseth is a freelance writer from Southcentral Alaska. Email him at matthew.tunseth@gmail.com

