Meg Zaletel to step down as executive director of Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness

The head of a nonprofit that works to reduce homelessness in Anchorage is leaving the position this summer.

Meg Zaletel is the executive director of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness. The organization announced her departure in a press release April 11.

Zaletel said the coalition has been busy in recent years. They’ve partnered with other organizations to create 269 low income housing units through hotel conversions, launched a street outreach program, and partnered with Sen. Dan Sullivan to advocate for more federal funding.

“I like to say, as of today, we know what to do and how to do it,” said Zaletel. “It's just a matter of scale and sustainability. We've been able to pilot a lot of great things, but they haven't necessarily been operationalized.”

Zaletel said data shows many of the programs are helping. But she’s concerned the coalition and other organizations won’t be able to find funding or partnerships to continue.

The number of people experiencing homelessness has gone up in Anchorage in recent years. Zaletel said that increase isn’t surprising - rent in the city has also increased, which puts people at risk of homelessness.

“It's usually one unexpected thing that leads to someone's homelessness,” she said. “An unexpected car repair, a lack of childcare, a lost job, and no one expects that thing, and things tend to snowball for folks.”

Zaletel said recently that the city is facing an affordable housing crisis. That was after a short coalition survey found that 1,300 households said they were either already experiencing homelessness, or 14 days from losing their housing.

Zaletel served on the Anchorage Assembly for six years, recently as vice chair. She announced last fall that she would not run for reelection. Her last day will be April 22.

A former ACEH executive is suing the nonprofit, alleging wrongful termination. Zaletel is named in the civil suit, but said it didn’t impact her decision to depart.

Zaletel said once she leaves ACEH, she wants to prioritize her family.