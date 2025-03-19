Anchorage Mayor LaFrance’s chief of staff to depart at the end of April

Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance’s chief of staff is leaving her position next month.

In a statement, the LaFrance administration said Katie Scovic will resign from her role as chief of staff at the end of April.

“She is a tireless teammate and a true leader – smart, kind, and with a real vision for Anchorage,” LaFrance said in the statement.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Scovic said she’ll miss working with her team the most.

“I really believe strong teams are the only way we make big impact, and we have a lot of big challenges here,” Scovic said. “It’s really kind of a privilege to come to work every day and work with a team that wants to focus on solving problems and making things better in Anchorage.”

Before her tenure at city hall, Scovic was a political consultant who worked on several campaigns. She started working with LaFrance in late 2023 as her campaign manager and headed the mayor’s transition team after LaFrance beat Dave Bronson in his reelection bid.

Scovic said she doesn’t have any immediate career plans after she leaves City Hall.

Graham Downey, who currently serves as a special assistant to LaFrance, is set to take over as acting chief of staff upon Scovic’s departure.