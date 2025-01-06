Freezing rain leads to slippery roads across Southcentral

Freezing rain Monday has led to slippery roads and sidewalks across Southcentral Alaska, prompting the weather service to urge drivers to slow down and use caution.

Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday morning, and parts are also under a high wind warning. The western Kenai Peninsula communities of Kenai, Soldotna, Homer and Cooper Landing are also under a winter weather advisory until early Tuesday.

The weather service says hazardous weather conditions could impact drivers' Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

The Anchorage School District and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District canceled all after-school activities Monday. The Anchorage city bus, People Mover, suspended service starting at 3:30 p.m. citing “extreme ice buildup and unsafe road conditions.”

Numerous car accidents were reported across Anchorage. Police also closed Eklutna Lake Road at the Old Glenn Highway Monday afternoon due to ice.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures just above freezing into Tuesday, but says that likely won’t help road conditions.

“Although temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later today, ice may continue to accrue as ground and surface temperatures remain below freezing for an extended period,” it says. “Snow may mix in with freezing rain at times, particularly in higher elevations such as the Anchorage Hillside.”

The weather service has also issued a high wind warning for the Hillside, Turnagain Arm and Portage until 6 a.m Tuesday. The forecast calls for southeast winds 33 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 85 mph. It says there may be occasional gusts up to 100 mph through Portage.

“High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult,” the warning says. “Use caution if traveling in a high profile vehicle.”

Farther north, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon and Palmer are also under a high wind warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast says to expect east winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.