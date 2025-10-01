Police seek information about Pride flag burning in Bethel

Bethel Police said that one or more trespassers entered a private property near the highway and burned a Pride flag displayed there some time on Sept. 24. They're seeking more information about the incident.

The rainbow-colored Pride inclusive flag was burned by trespassers on private property across from the intersection of Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway and Salmonberry Street, according to acting Public Safety Director Jeffrey Kirkham.

Kirkham said that police are continuing to investigate and that anyone with information should contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

