Snowmachine racers from across Alaska to compete in this year's Iron Dog

Alaska’s grueling Iron Dog snowmachine race is set to begin this Saturday in Big Lake.

Executive Director Mike Vasser has been involved with the event for more than 20 years and has watched it evolve.

“The race just gets faster and faster as the equipment, the technology, the gear, everything evolves forward,” he said. “Technology is just advancing everything.”

Covering over 2,500 miles, racers will speed through Alaska’s backcountry, traveling to Kotzebue and Nome before returning to Big Lake on a trail that Vasser said is in good condition.

The Iron Dog describes itself as the world’s longest and toughest snowmachine race. Vasser said the race is also about the mental toughness and resilience of its competitors.

“In my opinion, these are the greatest athletes that you’ll ever see,” he said. “They’re the greatest athletes in the world because of everything they deal with.”

This year’s competition features 30 teams, including six past champions and a larger group of young competitors, who Vasser calls the "young guns." With a diverse field of teams and advancing technology, Vasser said this year’s Iron Dog is going to be both competitive and demanding.

“It’s a huge commitment,” he said “You need to be committed.”

Safety remains a top priority for organizers, Vasser said. Even with the extreme conditions teams face, he said, there has never been a death during the race.

He also emphasized community engagement as a key part of the Iron Dog’s growth, including youth programs and helmet safety initiatives. This year, organizers have introduced kids racing, or “Iron Pups racing” as he calls it, in hope that these younger Alaskans will become future competitors in the sport.