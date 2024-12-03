South Korea's lawmakers vote to lift president's martial law declaration

Lawmakers in South Korea unanimously voted to lift a controversial martial law declared Tuesday by President Yoon Suk Yeol, reversing a dramatic decision that shook the nation.

Late Tuesday night, in a surprise TV address, Yoon declared an "emergency martial law" and accused the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities. He said the move was needed to protect the country. Yoon accused the left-leaning opposition of being sympathetic with North Korea and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order."

Opposition leaders immediately denounced the martial law declaration as unconstitutional. Lawmakers quickly arrived at the National Assembly, the country's parliament, to reverse the president's decree as scores of protesters and lawmakers' aides attempted to block soldiers' entry into the main building. The National Assembly's 190 members unanimously voted to lift martial law. South Korea's constitution says the president should comply if a majority of the parliament votes to lift martial law.

Outside the National Assembly main gate, a large crowd cheered as news of the reversal spread. Some shouted: "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

It was the first time a South Korean president had declared martial law since 1980.

Yoon, a conservative former chief prosecutor, took office in 2022 and faces a parliament dominated by the liberal opposition Democratic Party. His martial law decision took place as his conservative-leaning People Power Party and the opposition have been locked in an impasse over next year's national budget.

In the meantime, Yoon has been struggling with low approval ratings and has been involved in scandals, including some involving his wife.