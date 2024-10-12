Distressed cargo ship carrying 300K gallons of fuel and 21 crew members is anchored near Unalaska

Updated story: Cargo ship carrying 300K gallons of fuel endures storm near Unalaska

Original story:

A 729-foot cargo ship, the Pan Viva, is currently anchored off Constantine Bay in an emergency situation, carrying 300,000 gallons of fuel and 21 crew members. The vessel has some power but is struggling in the rough sea conditions, officials said Saturday.

The Pan Viva is attempting to maintain its position by keeping its bow into the wind, according to local authorities. Emergency response teams, including the Alaska Marine Pilots and the U.S. Coast Guard, are monitoring the situation closely. So far, the ship remains stable, but concerns persist due to the vessel’s proximity to shore.

“The sea state is too rough for tug assistance right now,” said Unalaska Assistant City Manager Marjie Veeder, adding that emergency towing systems are prepared but unable to be deployed under the current conditions.

Veeder said the city has partially activated its emergency operations center as a precautionary measure.

No immediate risk to the coastline has been reported, but authorities remain on high alert. Further updates are expected as conditions evolve.

Editor's note: KUCB will continue updating this story as it develops.