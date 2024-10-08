Haines family suffers huge fire, hunting accident in same weekend

A large fire in the Southeast Alaska town of Haines over the weekend destroyed several businesses and apartments. No one was injured, but the devastating fire marked a double whammy for one local family.

To say that the Ward family had a bad week is an understatement.

On Friday, Michael Ward Jr. suffered a fall while out goat hunting with a camera crew. His father, Michael Ward Sr., described the accident.

“There was a rock that got dislodged,” Ward Sr. said. “He ended up falling quite a ways down the mountain, getting knocked out. And they had some real concerns about him.”

After being stuck on a mountain for most of the day because of his difficult location, Ward Jr. was finally extracted by a helicopter crew and taken to Anchorage for medical treatment. Ward Sr. said his son was released and doing well Friday night.

On Saturday evening, Ward Sr.’s business block, which housed four stores and four apartments, burned to the ground. The convenience store Quick Shop, along with Outfitter Liquor, Outfitter Sporting Goods, Mike’s Bikes & Boards and four apartments are a total loss, which Alaska State Troopers said is estimated at $3.5 million.

Haines Police Chief Josh Dryden said his department received the first notification of the fire around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both the Haines Fire Department and the Klehini Valley Volunteer Fire Department fought the blaze. Dryden, who has been on the force for nearly nine years, said it’s the biggest fire he’s seen in Haines. He said crews were still working on hotspots the next day at noon.

Ward Sr.’s Facebook profile picture on Sunday showed him standing in front of the rubble. The day before, the site employed eight Haines residents.

“I feel like Quick Shop is like one of my kids,” he said. “In fact, I started Quick Shop before I started having kids. So yeah, I’ve definitely invested a big part of my life in there. And the community goes there a lot. And those people that go there – our customers really appreciate it. And the employees and the customers definitely have a bond. And we’ve been there, and we’ve been open every day till today.”

A police announcement sent out Sunday afternoon reminded residents that Quick Shop is an active incident scene and not to trespass on the property, subject to criminal charges.

Haines Police Officer Michael Fullerton was off-duty Saturday but came to assist in the fire.

He told the local Chilkat Valley News that “We’ll be investigating this fire until we’re satisfied that this is a normal fire. Until we’re certain of that.”

The fire is suspected to have started in one of the upstairs apartments.

The state fire marshal arrived Monday and will work with Fullerton, who has training in arson investigation.

By Monday, a GoFundMe fundraiser hosted by Kenneth Ashbrook had raised nearly $5,000 for the displaced renters.

Matt Jones, the volunteer chaplain for the police and fire departments, said residents left homeless from the fire are being encouraged to open a bank account for direct giving. Donations of items are discouraged, as survivors don’t know yet where they’ll be living or what they’ll need.

One exception is supplies for a 1-year-old. Specified formula diapers and 12-month-old clothes can be dropped off at the Port Chilkoot Bible Church.

Ward Sr. is grateful for the community response. He is planning his next moves, which consist of contacting his insurance company and figuring out inventory.

“I just want to say thanks to the community for all the support, and we’ll get back in business as quick we can,” he said. “And I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

After providing free meals on Saturday, Alpenglow Wood Fired Pizza began taking donations to provide food for fire victims.