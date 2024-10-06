Hooper Bay man arrested, charged with murder in 2 women's deaths

A 20-year-old Hooper Bay resident has been arrested and charged with murder in the violent deaths of two Hooper Bay women last week, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say Shaquille Carawan was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder, plus single counts of tampering with evidence, controlled substance misconduct and furnishing alcohol to minors in a dry community. Carawan was taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, according to troopers.

The bodies of 18-year-olds Novely Rivers and Abigail Olson were discovered in a Hooper Bay residence on Wednesday. Troopers say dozens of law enforcement officers from around the state assisted with the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.