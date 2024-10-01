JD Vance and Tim Walz face off in the last scheduled debate of the election season

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will face off onstage in New York tonight at 5 p.m. AST for what is the last scheduled debate of election season.

Here's what to know:

- NPR journalists in D.C. and across the country will be covering the debate — with updates, analysis, fact-checking and color — right here on this live blog throughout the night. There will also be special radio coverage on many public radio stations and in the NPR app from 5 to 7 p.m. AST.

- Can Vance clear up controversial comments and bump up his low favorability ratings? How might Walz respond to accusations about his military record and Harris' shifting stances? Here are six things to watch.

- Per the debate rules: Each candidate gets two minutes to answer each question, then the other gets two minutes to respond. Each candidate will get one minute for further rebuttals and, in some cases, an additional minute each to continue a discussion.