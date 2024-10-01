Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
JD Vance and Tim Walz face off in the last scheduled debate of the election season

Published October 1, 2024 at 5:14 PM AKDT
portraits of two men
Left: Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Right: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 9, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will face off onstage in New York tonight at 5 p.m. AST for what is  the last scheduled debate of election season.

Here's what to know:

- NPR journalists in D.C. and across the country will be covering the debate — with updates, analysis, fact-checking and color — right here on this live blog throughout the night. There will also be special radio coverage  on many public radio stations and  in the NPR app from 5 to 7 p.m. AST.

- Can Vance clear up controversial comments and bump up his low favorability ratings? How might Walz respond to accusations about his military record and Harris' shifting stances? Here are  six things to watch.

Per the debate rules: Each candidate gets two minutes to answer each question, then the other gets two minutes to respond. Each candidate will get one minute for further rebuttals and, in some cases, an additional minute each to continue a discussion.
