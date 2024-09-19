Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend for 2024 is $1,702

This year’s Permanent Fund Dividend will be $1,702.

While PFD announcements of years past included oversized novelty checks and press conferences, the Department of Revenue quietly made the announcement in a prepared statement Thursday morning.

“This is the 43rd year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resources and investment earnings,” Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum said in the statement. “The 2024 PFD will create an economic opportunity across all of our local communities.”

The dividend total includes a normal dividend amount of $1,403.83 plus a $298.17 energy relief payment approved by the Legislature last year.

This year’s dividend amount is roughly $400 more than last year’s, which was $1,312.

State officials say over 600,000 Alaskans will be eligible for a dividend this year.

Residents who applied electronically for direct deposit of the dividend should start seeing it in their accounts on Oct. 3. All other dividends, including paper checks, are set to go out Oct. 26.