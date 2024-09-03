Kuskokwim 300 announces $15K increase to 2025 race purse

Race organizers for Bethel’s Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race have announced a $15,000 increase to the 2025 race purse — the total amount of prize money paid out to competitors.

The move brings the total race purse to $200,000, which will be split between the top 25 competitors in a field of up to 30 teams.

The winner of the 2025 K300 will take home $30,000, an increase of $1,500 from last year. Even before the increase, the K300 already boasted the largest mid-distance race purse in the world.

The K300 Race Committee wrote in a post on its website that it expects to announce increases to the purses of the six other races it manages in the coming months, including the Bogus Creek 150 and the Akiak Dash.

The 2025 Kuskokwim 300 is scheduled to start on Friday, Jan. 24. Registration opens on Oct. 7.