Kayaker's death near Kodiak under investigation, troopers say

A Kodiak kayaker died Monday after his kayak was found partially submerged in the water near Woody Island, according to Alaska State Troopers.

An online trooper dispatch identified the man as Michael Thomas Motes, 37.

The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders received a report of an empty blue kayak roughly 100 yards off the west shore of Woody Island just after 10 a.m. Monday.

Coast Guard spokesperson Shannon Kearney said a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Kodiak found Motes unresponsive on the beach nearby, about an hour later during a search of the area. He was the only person found near the partially submerged kayak.

According to a Monday marine weather forecast for Chiniak Bay, the area was under south-to-southwest at 20 to 25 knots, with seas around 5 to 6 feet during the day.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing. Motes' next of kin have been notified.