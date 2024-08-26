Southeast king salmon sport fishery closed through end of September

Southeast Alaska’s king salmon sport fishery is closed, effective Monday through the end of September.

King salmon caught in any Southeast salt waters may not be kept or processed. They must be returned to the water unharmed.

The Southeast sport fishery has already exceeded its 2024 allocation of king salmon, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

In an announcement online, the agency said their management plan aims to avoid in-season changes to sport regulations. But the projected end of season harvest for king salmon would exceed the 2024 Alaska catch limit as outlined in the Pacific Salmon Treaty.

Most of the king sport fishery in Juneau was already closed earlier this summer because of low hatchery returns. The fishery will reopen for the winter season on Oct. 1.