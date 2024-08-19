Interior sees record temperatures as former typhoon approaches Alaska

Some of Interior Alaska’s hottest temperatures of the summer were recorded Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Right along the Alcan Highway, right along the border, we do have a report of 91 degrees,” said meteorologist Bobby Bianco. “Tok hit 86 degrees, Northway hit 89 degrees and there was a report from Eagle as well that it hit 90 there.”

Bianco said the daily high-temperature records set Sunday were the product of a Chinook wind that’s being displaced by a low-pressure front, bringing a dramatic weather shift.

“Pretty cold northwesterly winds are coming into the Interior, and there is a chance for some elevated snow, I’d say, at about 2,000 feet and higher,” Bianco said. “Even lower elevations have the chance for some frost in the Interior, especially Tuesday morning.”

Meanwhile, the remnant of a typhoon is headed for Western Alaska and the Bering Sea.

“The ex-Typhoon Ampil will be coming into the central Bering by Tuesday afternoon and eventually through the Bering Strait by Wednesday midday and that will be bringing some heavy rain to the west coast, potentially an inch or more of rain,” he said.

Bianco said the storm is also forecast to pack up to 60-mph winds, and a 4- to 8-foot ocean surge.

