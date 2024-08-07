Homer museum turns to city for help after Dunleavy vetoes roof repair funds

The Pratt Museum in Homer has been grappling with urgent roof repairs, stemming from years of deferred maintenance that have led to severe structural issues. The estimated repair cost has skyrocketed to $1.3 million.

To secure the necessary funding, the Pratt Museum applied for a grant and is seeking support from the state. The Homer Society of Natural History, which operates as the Pratt Museum, requested funding from the Alaska Legislature for a capital project in the next fiscal year.

Although the Legislature included $250,000 for the project in this fiscal year's capital budget, Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed it from the final version.

Now the museum must turn to other funding sources. But according to Executive Director Patricia Relay, those options require a show of support from the City of Homer.

“Without the city of Homer making us a legislative priority, we have no leverage,” Relay said.

The museum is asking the Homer City Council to prioritize the project and set aside $350,000 as a show of support. Relay said the Rasmuson Foundation is standing by for the city to put money into the roof replacement.

“The minute they give the nod, Rasmuson is eager to jump in at no less than $250,000,” Relay said.

In a letter to the council, Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens advocated for the roof replacement project. In the letter, he highlighted the museum's importance to the community and said despite Dunleavy's veto, the majority of the Legislature was supportive of the project. Stevens wrote that he had added funding for the roof repairs in the Senate version of the capital budget.

Museums Alaska, the state’s museum association, also wrote to the council showing support and detailed the larger funding strategy.

The museum still faces roof damage, with cracked beams and leaks that endanger exhibits and office computers. Issues with a faulty control unit for the ventilation and boiler systems also pose risks to preserving delicate artifacts.

Relay said they lack funding to address these issues, which impacts what the museum can offer.

“The impact of all of this deferred maintenance is, really undermining our ability to actually upgrade permanent exhibits and things like that,” Relay said.

The Pratt Museum remains open and continues to offer regular exhibits and events as it navigates various funding hurdles.