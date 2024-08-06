From Somalia, Philippines, and more: Meet some of Alaska’s newest U.S. citizens

Jaabir Khaliif bounced his leg up and down in anticipation as he waited for his naturalization ceremony to begin.

“It's all smiles,” Khaliif said. “Everyone's just happy to be here.”

On average, 1,032 people in Alaska become U.S. citizens each year. On July 25, 10 new Americans marked their citizenship in a ceremony in Anchorage.

Khaliif came to Alaska when he was sixteen, following his mom who arrived as a refugee from Somalia and Kenya. He said he misses the food and the people in Somalia, but he doesn't feel like it's safe to go back.

“That's what Americans do,” Khaliif said. “They give you freedom and a new life and everything. So, just grateful to be here.”

While Khaliif grinned from ear to ear, Marjorie Rockwell said her feelings hadn’t sunk in yet.

“I don't feel anything,” Rockwell said. “You know, I'm kind of just there.”

Rockwell is from the Philippines, and came to Alaska five years ago. She said she felt partially excited to be a U.S. citizen, but also felt some uncertainty.

“Me and my husband were just talking about what's going on, you know, to the politics,” she said. “That's why I think I'm kind of hesitant or not really excited to be part of this anymore, because of what's going on. It's really sad, the division.”

Rockwell’s biggest motivation to get citizenship was that it will make it easier for her family to join her here. She said her dad and sister miss her a lot, and being in the U.S. will mean more opportunities for her sister’s kid.

During the ceremony, 10 Alaskans from 10 different countries were instructed to rise from their seats. They each put their right hand over their heart, and in unison, repeated the Oath of Allegiance. Khaliif was smiling through his words.

After repeating the last line of the Oath – “I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.” – they officially became American citizens. The crowd of family members and Citizenship and Immigration officials erupted in applause, and some of the new citizens waved small American flags in the air.

Rockwell's husband, Geoff Rockwell, snapped some photos of her holding her Certificate of Naturalization after the ceremony.

“I'm so happy for her,” Geoff, who is a U.S. citizen by birth and has lived in Alaska his whole life, said. “I'm just happy I got to witness it. This is a huge event in our lives and this is going to lead to a lot of good things in her life and with her family.”

For Khaliif, whose nine years in Alaska account for more than a third of his life, the day has been long awaited.

“I’m finally a citizen,” he said. “Finally can go out of the country, go visit my homeland, maybe go to Europe too.”

Khaliif said there was another thing he’s looking forward to: telling his mom. He has kept the process a secret from her, specifically so that he can surprise her with the news. She knows he applied, but she has no idea that he’s already gotten his interview and citizenship. Khaliif said she is going to be so happy for him.