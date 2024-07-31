Young walrus rescued in Utqiagvik admitted to Alaska SeaLife Center

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward admitted an orphaned Pacific walrus calf last week that was found alone on a beach in Utqiagvik. According to a press release from the center, the female calf was likely left on its own after a walrus herd passed through the area.

The calf weighs nearly 165 pounds and is believed to be no more than a few weeks old. She’s one of only eleven walruses that have been admitted to the SeaLife Center since it opened in 1998.

Center staff say the walrus was dehydrated and malnourished after it arrived in Seward. It also had minor scrapes and lacerations.

Carrie Goertz is the director of animal health at the SeaLife Center. She says the walrus calf has perked up and has started feeding from a bottle.

“She has improved slightly," Goertz said. "Big milestone in terms of getting her to nurse from a bottle, it really makes it so much easier to care for her. It also gives us good feedback in terms of what her appetite is doing.”

According to the SeaLife Center, the care regimen for Pacific walruses is more demanding than other marine mammals. They’re highly social animals that seek comfort through physical contact with their mothers, meaning staff work around the clock to act as surrogates. In the wild, walruses are usually under the care of their mothers for more than two years. Because the calf was separated from its mother before learning to survive on its own, Goertz said the calf will not be released back into the wild.

Under the SeaLife Center’s care, Goertz says the young walrus’ bloodwork and eating habits are trending in the right direction.

“She has gained a little weight, which is great," Goertz said. "Good sign that we’re meeting her needs, and a number of her bloodwork parameters have improved.”

If you find an injured or stranded marine animal in Alaska, you can call the 24/7 Stranded Marine Animal Hotline by dialing 1-888-774-SEAL. For more information about the Alaska SeaLife Center, visit its website.