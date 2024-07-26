CDC amends new rules for dogs entering U.S.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced some new rules meant to keep rabies out of the U.S.

Beginning Aug. 1, the rules will make it more complicated for dogs to come into the country. Among other things, the agency required all U.S. bound dogs be vaccinated, and come with a form signed by a vet within the last six months.

After receiving what it described as “valued feedback”, the agency amended the rules this week. It now exempts dogs traveling from low risk countries from some of the measures. Starting next week, customs will require a one-page dog import form for dogs who have been “only in dog rabies -free or low risk countries in the 6 months before U.S. entry.” Dogs traveling from high risk countries will still be subject to the full extent of the new rules. Luckily for local dogs and their people, Canada is considered a rabies-free country. So is Mexico.

However, the new rules will still introduce some novel requirements. All dogs crossing into the U.S. will have to have a microchip ID that can be detected with a universal scanner.

The animal will also have to appear healthy, and be at least six months old when crossing into the U.S. These requirements will prevent people from traveling with their puppy, and could introduce uncertainty when taking a dog to a vet appointment in Canada.

CaSandra Nash is the director of the Haines Animal Rescue Kennel. She says her organization can implant microchips. But, with about 25 chips left, she has a limited stock, and she says the chips are on backorder. Nash says the new rules could really complicate some situations.

“As far as emergency situations, needing to get through the border, most folks tend to go to Alpine of All Paws, in Whitehorse,” Nash said. “And if they are barred (re)entry, the only other option would be to go to Juneau, and most of the time, getting an appointment in Juneau or flying or ferrying is very restricted, so it would narrow down the options for folks in town drastically.”

A customs employee who was not allowed to speak for the agency said the requirement for the dog to appear healthy would likely apply only to signs of rabies, and not, for example, to injuries. Still the new rules, as written, would prevent people taking a puppy to Whitehorse for an emergency vet appointment from coming home with their companion until the dog reaches six months of age.

A representative for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Alaska said he is still waiting to hear from the CDC for details on how the rules will be applied.

Alaska’s congressional delegation is also concerned about the changes. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola sent a letter to the CDC asking for more consideration for people transporting their dogs over the border, including mushers transporting sled dogs from the Lower 48.

“This rule does not work for Alaskans who travel with their pets,” Murkowski says in the release. “Many Alaskans go through Canada to get to the Lower 48 with their pups in tow, and this rule will add unnecessary expense and complication for travelers. We are working directly with the CDC to fix this.”