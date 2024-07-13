Trump says he was shot in the ear at rally, with 1 spectator dead and 2 others injured

Gunshots were fired Saturday at former President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pa., police said.

One rally attendee is dead and two others are in critical condition, the Secret Service said. The suspected shooter is dead, a spokesperson added.

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter. Images from the scene showed blood on Trump's face. The Secret Service said Trump "is fine."

Here's what to know:

Trump said on Truth Social that he was shot "with a bullet that pierced the upper part of right ear."

An eyewitness at the rally said he heard six to eight shots and saw a rally attendee just behind him who appeared to be very hurt.

In a press briefing held in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Biden said he has tried to speak with Trump. He said he heard that Trump is doing well, and denounced all forms of violence in American politics.

Historians say the attack marks one of the most serious acts of political violence involving leading political figures in recent memory.

NPR is providing live updates as the situation develops. Follow the coverage here.