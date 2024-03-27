Nunam Iqua man charged with murdering woman during snowmachine trip

A man from the lower Yukon River village of Nunam Iqua has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, negligent homicide, and assault following the death of a woman he told Alaska State Troopers fell from his snowmachine.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Fredrick Abraham traveled with 30-year-old Joan Camille from Nunam Iqua to Emmonak to go shopping on March 15. The documents identify Abraham and Camille as a couple who lived together. Early the following morning, on March 16, Abraham arrived back in Nunam Iqua and reported Camille's death to her family.

The initial Alaska State Trooper investigation found inconsistencies between Abraham’s account of events and physical evidence along the trail between Emmonak and Nunam Iqua.

According to court documents, the state Medical Examiner Office found that Camille had extensive injuries to her face and head that didn’t match with a fall from a snowmachine.

After Abraham was arrested, he was transferred to Anchorage for treatment of frostbite on his toes. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 1.