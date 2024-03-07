Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Meg, who loves to kiss

Alaska Public Media | By Tegan Hanlon, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Published March 7, 2024 at 12:29 PM AKST
a dog licks a musher on his chin
Meg and musher Mats Pettersson at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Meg loves to kiss, said musher Mats Pettersson.

“She’s a cheerleader,” he said. “She cheers up everybody and she’s happy and wants to kiss everybody.”

Pettersson said not everybody wants a kiss from Meg, but he doesn’t mind.

Meg is six years old. She’s from a “Top Gun” litter, named after Meg Ryan who plays Carole Bradshaw.

Pettersson and Meg had quite the journey to get the Iditarod starting line — they flew in from Sweden.

But Pettersson is used to it. This is his eighth Iditarod and Meg’s second. He said Meg “is a great flier.”

Tegan Hanlon, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Tegan Hanlon is the digital managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447. Read more about Tegan here.
