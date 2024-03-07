Meg, who loves to kiss

Meg loves to kiss, said musher Mats Pettersson.

“She’s a cheerleader,” he said. “She cheers up everybody and she’s happy and wants to kiss everybody.”

Pettersson said not everybody wants a kiss from Meg, but he doesn’t mind.

Meg is six years old. She’s from a “Top Gun” litter, named after Meg Ryan who plays Carole Bradshaw.

Pettersson and Meg had quite the journey to get the Iditarod starting line — they flew in from Sweden.

But Pettersson is used to it. This is his eighth Iditarod and Meg’s second. He said Meg “is a great flier.”

Meg is part of our “Dog of the Day” Iditarod series. Previously we met Paul, Ralph, Mussel and Junior.