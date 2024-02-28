Soldotna man charged with animal cruelty after shooting dog, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers charged a Soldotna man after they say he knowingly inflicted prolonged physical pain and suffering to an animal.

Troopers responded near Milepost 10 of Funny River Road on Sunday after a motorist reported finding an injured dog. An investigation revealed the dog had been shot by its owner, 63-year-old Sam Allen Renney, of Soldotna, in an attempt to euthanize it. Troopers say the dog had a history of aggressive behavior and that it had bit Renney.

Troopers say Renney taped the dog’s muzzle and shot at it from a distance of 30 feet with a handgun. Troopers say the dog survived and fled the scene. It was spotted by a motorist the following day.

According to a trooper report, the dog was treated for an injury to the pelvis. Bone and bullet fragments were removed.

Renney was charged with one count of cruelty to animals, which is a Class C felony.

Correction: An earlier version of this story inaccurately said Sam Allen Renney was arrested. He was only charged.