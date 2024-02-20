Eddie Burke Jr. disqualified from 2024 Iditarod

The Iditarod has disqualified a musher from the upcoming running of the Last Great Race.

A release from the Iditarod Trail Committee says the ITC board held an emergency meeting Monday and decided to disqualify Eddie Burke Jr. of Anchorage.

It said the disqualification is pursuant to rule 53, which says, “All Iditarod mushers will be held to a high standard of personal and professional conduct.”

The release did not explain what Burke did to violate the rule, but Alaska court records show the 34-year musher is facing felony and misdemeanor assault charges for a May 2022 domestic violence incident in Anchorage.

Burke was the top rookie in last year’s Iditarod as well as the Yukon Quest Alaska 300 earlier in February.

Burke’s disqualification follows a message sent to Iditarod mushers saying that the ITC board has been informed about, “a number of accusations being made within our community concerning violence and abuse against women.”

It does not name any mushers but goes on to say that the ITC board and personal conduct committee are “monitoring the situation closely”.